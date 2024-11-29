Man reveals the most “epic” McDonald’s locations after visiting over 100 restaurants

An author and loyal McDonald’s customer has been to over 100 locations around the world and ranked his top five favorites.

McDonald’s customer Gary He has dined at over 100 locations since 2019. He’s visited more than 55 countries and six continents where he was able to find a plethora of unique McDonald’s restaurants.

“Like many people, I often visited McDonald’s while overseas because it was reliable and comfortable,” Gary said. “But it was an iftar meal during Ramadan in 2018 that made me consider that perhaps the more interesting thing was not the consistency of the fries from country to country, but what the multinational had to add to the local menus to survive and thrive.”

In his book, McAtlas: A Global Guide to the Golden Arches, which was released on Friday, November 29, Gary documented his experiences at the many McDonald’s restaurants where he dined. Not only that, but he also ranked the top five locations that are a must-visit.

The McSki in Sälen, Sweden

It might have taken Gary six hours to finally get to The McSki in Sälen, Sweden, but the author said it was well worth the long trek.

“The McSki is hands-down the coolest McDonald’s I’ve visited anywhere in the world,” the author said. “The air is so clean and crisp — it’s like being on top of the world. When I visited, it wasn’t even busy. It was just me, the McSki, and the mountains. I was just hanging out and enjoying myself.”

Instagram: garyhe The McSki in Sälen, Sweden

The McDonald’s on Dongmen Street in Shenzhen, China

Gary said that the McDonald’s on Dongmen Street in Shenzhen, China, was “pretty epic.” The location opened in 1990 and served over 40,000 patrons on the first day and has a 460-seat capacity.

“I really love the Shenzhen location in China,” Gary said. “It was the first McDonald’s in China at a time when the country wasn’t fully open to American businesses.”

Instagram: garyhe The McDonald’s on Dongmen Street in Shenzhen, China

The airplane McDonald’s in Taupō, New Zealand

The airplane McDonald’s in Taupō, New Zealand was bought by the company in 1990 after it served as a passenger plane and a crop duster. “The airplane location in Taupo is iconic,” said Gary.

Instagram: garyhe The airplane McDonald’s in Taupō, New Zealand

The UFO-shaped McDonald’s in New Mexico, US

The UFO-shaped McDonald’s in New Mexico, US, didn’t just captivate Gary for its alien-like design. He was also impressed by the location’s gift shop. “It has a gift shop. I mean, it’s cool looking, but they have merchandise, which I think is super cool,” Gary noted.

Instagram: veganova11 The UFO-shaped McDonald’s in New Mexico, US

The Méqui1000 in São Paulo, Brazil

The Méqui1000 in São Paulo, Brazil, is periodically redesigned with vibrant artwork throughout the year for promotional purposes. After visiting, Gary was impressed by its unique style.

Instagram: aquelasp The Méqui1000 in São Paulo, Brazil

“It looks like the White House but decorated as a kindergartner’s art project,” he said.