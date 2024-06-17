Man ‘eats his way out’ of being trapped in McDonald’s for 24 hours

After losing a bet with his friends, a fantasy football player had to sit inside a McDonald’s for a day and eat as much as he could to leave early.

With most McDonald’s restaurants being open 24 hours daily, there’s always a chance that customers could stay there the entire day, as some locations allow guests to use their dine-in services regardless of the time.

So when fantasy football player Joe DeLeone lost a bet with his friends, they challenged him to sit inside his local McDonald’s for a full 24 hours.

Essentially, he’d have to ‘eat his way out’ of the fast food restaurant if he wanted to fulfill his end of their agreement that if he lost fantasy, he’d have to stay there all day.

Article continues after ad

While he was inside McDonald’s, Joe took to X to expose himself as coming in last place and gave an update on his progress.

Article continues after ad

He also shared a Google spreadsheet that his friend in finance made that detailed all of the meals he could eat that would deduct the minutes he’d have to stay there.

For instance, if Joe ate hotcakes and sausage for breakfast, he’d be able to reduce his 24 hours by 60 minutes. If he ate a McCrispy, he’d be able to take away another 45 minutes.

There were at least 30 meals on the list that would aid in Joe’s time at McDonald’s being lessened, which also included 5 minutes for playing in the ball pit.

Article continues after ad

While updating X on how the challenge was going, Joe said he ate “17 hash browns” for breakfast, which shortened his time by at least 7 hours, as each hash brown was worth 25 minutes.

He also recommended that if anyone wanted to use the spreadsheet and challenge themselves to sit inside McDonald’s for 24 hours, they should “eat as many big breakfasts with hot cakes as you can” since that meal combo was worth 120 minutes per order.

Article continues after ad

Joe further noted that he would have liked his meals comped by McDonald’s, as his first order cost him $64. However, he had “enough points to feed a family” after earning almost 10,000 in rewards from his time there.

Article continues after ad

While he stated that he wanted to “get outta there as soon as I can,” Joe ended up staying for at least eight hours after eating 6,000 calories in total.