Logan Paul reveals $1 million Prime X treasure hunt winner in emotional video

The winner of Logan Paul & KSI’s $1 million Prime X treasure hunt has finally been revealed after nearly two months of tracking down map pieces on bottles of Prime Hydration.

In June 2024, Prime Hydration unveiled its new line of Prime X flavors with a unique twist. Each bottle contained one of 12 map pieces to help buyers toward a $1 million prize in a ‘treasure hunt.

The contest ran from June 10 to August 1, 2024 — and on August 13, Logan Paul revealed the lucky winner on Instagram.

In an emotional video, Logan called the winner, Amanda, to announce the good news. Now the recipient of $1 million, Amanda began explaining what the money meant to her and her family, saying the cash will help her and her partner finally adopt a child and buy a home.

“It’s gonna give my family stability,” she said.” We’re gonna be able to buy a house. It’s gonna change our lives forever. We can now adopt. We’ve wanted to adopt for a while, but we couldn’t until we owned our home and could add a bedroom.”

“This is so amazing,” Paul responded. “Amanda, you deserve it. We appreciate you, and congrats on the $1 million.”

Comments underneath the video are full of positivity, with fans congratulating both Paul and the Prime brand for improving someone’s living situation with life-changing funds.

“Making a difference,” one user wrote.

“I really wanted to win for my family, but I’m at least glad I lost to a good person. Congrats Amanda!” another said.

“So deserving,” another commenter wrote.

This wholesome moment follows another heartwarming project from the Prime Hydration brand after Saint West, Kim Kardashian’s child with Kanye West, sent Logan a letter with several designs for possible Prime flavors.

In a gesture of gratitude, Paul created a special case of bubble gum-flavored Prime with a photo of Saint on the bottle just for the Kardashian family to enjoy as thanks for the youngster’s love of their drink line.