Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Hydration reveal first new flavor of 2025

Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Hydration has just revealed its first new flavor of 2025 called Prime Ice, which comes in three different variants.

SInce its launch in 2022, Prime Hydration has taken over the sports drink market with a plethora of new flavors and collabs with some of the biggest names in the world.

YouTuber IShowSpeed left fans excited after revealing his personal limited-edition drink flavor in September 2024, but Prime has been quiet since that release.

Article continues after ad

Logan and KSI’s drink company announced its newest flavor lineup on Monday, January 6, and it’s in stores now.

Prime Hydration reveals new Prime Ice flavor line

“MEET PRIME ICE — same hydration, new lighter & more refreshing taste,” they said in an announcement tweet. “Blue Chill, Orange & Red Chill in stores now.”

The bottles feature the ICE logo underneath the Prime branding and are colored to match their respective flavors. It’s unknown exactly what each flavor tastes like, but the bottle offers more insight into the overall profile.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Lighter and cooler, Prime Ice hydration features our iconic thirst-freezing formula with a new smooth-as-ice finish for a refreshing take on powerful hydration.”

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts about the new flavors, with some even speculating what they taste like.

“The orange one tastes like orange, the red one tastes like cherry, and the blue one has a blue raspberry-ish flavor,” one user commented.

Another said: “Should’ve been great for the summer.”

Article continues after ad

“Brilliant stuff, looking forward to trying these and adding them to my collection,” a third replied.

This new release comes amid a lawsuit against Mark Anthony International, the creators of Lionel Messi’s hydration drink, Mas+ By Messi.

Prime claims that the design of Mas+ has left fans confused in regards to who owns the product, with many people across social media believing that the drink was released in collaboration with Prime Hydration.