Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Hydration hit with $13m lawsuit over breaching contract

Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration has been hit with another lawsuit for breach of contract, this time for $13 Million in damages.

Prime Hydration has skyrocketed in popularity since its launch in 2022, and even beat PepsiCo’s Gatorade as Walmart’s most sold hydration drink in March 2024.

They’ve also secured partnerships with some of the biggest names in sports, including the UFC, WWE, NFL Star Patrick Mahomes, and more.

X: WWE

Prime has been faced with a handful of lawsuits in 2024, with claims varying from it having “forever chemicals” to breach of contract with their bottler.

The popular drink company has been hit with another lawsuit for breach of contract as the company that provides their coconut water mix is asking for $13M in damages.

Filed on August 8, 2024, Agrovana claimed that Prime’s “inability to sell their product at the rate they projected,” the drink company convinced them to adjust their initial contract at the beginning of 2024.

Agrovana agreed to ship smaller amounts of the coconut powder for the following months. However, the lawsuit claims that Prime was “sitting on heavy inventory” in February 2024, and had to outright cancel orders.

Prime

The company also claims that Prime defaulted on payments multiple months and has not paid for them.

“However, the failure to pay was a material breach of the terms of the April 2024 accord,” it reads. “Since April 2024, Prime has also breached the executory accord that lengthened out the delivery schedule by refusing to accept delivery of Agrovana’s product on the agreed upon schedule.”

The coconut powder supplier says Prime breached two separate contracts – one for $6,966,680 in damages and the other for $5,020,680 – and are asking for “all damages and other compensation” to be paid as a result of the lawsuit.

This comes just days after Prime Hydration was sued by NASCAR Driver Caesar Bacarella for trademark infrigement. Bacarella claimed that Prime’s applications for various trademarks infringe on the ones he has for his supplement company, Alpha Prime.