Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Hydration accused of ‘harassing’ Lionel Messi amid lawsuit

Lawyers for Messi’s drink company have accused Prime Hydration of harassing the pro footballer amid the ongoing trademark lawsuit between the two.

The lawsuit was filed back in October by Mark Anthony International, the company behind Lionel Messi’s hydration drink, Mas+ by Messi.

In it, the company asks for a declaratory judgment from the judge to confirm whether or not Mas+ violates Prime Hydration’s trademarks regarding its bottle design. Prime responded with a countersuit just weeks later, claiming the design of Messi’s bottle created “unfair competition” for the brand.

Article continues after ad

Part of that countersuit insists that Messi himself show up for an in-person conference on March 11, 2025, but the pro footballer’s lawyers aren’t happy with Prime’s request.

Messi’s lawyers accuse Prime of “harassing” him

On February 10, 2025, Messi’s lawyers filed a letter to the judge overseeing the ongoing trademark case in an effort to excuse the pro footballer from having to appear at the March settlement conference.

Article continues after ad

“Specifically, we write to request that Your Honor issue an order excusing Mr. Messi from personally attending the conference, given that his interests will be fully represented by those in attendance and it would be extremely burdensome for him to attend in-person,” the letter reads.

Article continues after ad

They went on to explain that Messi and the rest of the Mas+ company will be represented by Mark Anthony CEO Samantha Reader and that the footballer has granted “full settlement authority” to her.

Despite this, the lawyers say Prime Hydration’s demand that Messi appear in person appears to be “designed solely to harass Mr. Messi.”

YouTube: Logan Paul, Adidas Football

Prime’s legal team quickly responded, stating that they weren’t aware of Messi’s lack of availability and does not object to Messi being excused from the conference.

Article continues after ad

When it comes to how the trademark dispute will play out, it remains to be seen if the two companies can reach an agreement. On February 10, however, Logan challenged the footballer to a boxing match to settle the dispute.

Article continues after ad

“Hey, hey, all jokes aside, I will consider [dropping the lawsuit] if Logan Paul vs Messi 2025. I’ll see you in the ring!” Paul said in the video.