‘Lizard’ flavored ice cream is here but it’s not how you think

Popular brand Van Leeuwen have released an unusual ‘Lizard Lunch’ flavored ice cream, but there is a big twist with it.

Van Leewen, which was first introduced in 2008, has since become an incredibly popular ice cream chain.

They’re known for their unique ice-cream combinations that fans would struggle to purchase elsewhere. Oftentimes, their ingredients are imported from different countries in order to create their flavor.

In their ice-creams, they’ve used everything from Sicilian pistachios to Ceylon cinnamon and vanilla from Papua New Guinea. Now, the brand has revealed they’ll be unveiling a new flavor called ‘Lizard Lunch.’

What is new Lizard Lunch flavored ice cream?

With such a curious name, you might wonder what this new Lizard Lunch-flavored ice cream actually tastes like.

Is its taste modeled after actual lizards? The short answer, no. The reason why the brand have named it Lizard Lunch is to celebrate the launch of Adam Sandler’s upcoming Netflix movie, LEO.

It is blue and green in terms of color, and tastes like a birthday cake. It also has cookies and cream swirled throughout.

It’s sold at all Van Leeuwen locations, and online at vanleeuwenicecream.com.

Van Leeuwen aren’t the only ice cream brand to release an item with an unusual name. In November, Baskin-Robbins announced their turkey dinner-inspired flavor.