Liquid Death releases Hot Fudge Sundae flavored water in collab with Van Leeuwen

Liquid Death has released a Hot Fudge Sundae flavor variation of its sparkling water alongside popular ice cream company Van Leeuwen.

Van Leeuwen has gained notoriety over the years by releasing some of the most unique ice cream flavors on the market. They’ve created tasty treats based on ranch dressing, macaroni and cheese, and have even collaborated with Hello Kitty and Adam Sandler’s movie LEO.

On August 13, 2024, Van Leeuwen joined forces with popular drink company Liquid Death – but this time, they’re not the ones releasing a new product.

Liquid Death has launched a Hot Fudge Sundae flavor of its sparkling water, the latest in the company’s lineup.

“Introducing the first Hot Fudge Sundae you can actually chug!” read the tweet. “The only way to try Liquid Death x Van Leeuwen Hot Fudge Sundae sparkling water is to visit a Van Leeuwen Scoop Shop or buy it on Amazon right now.”

Fans of the popular drink company were quick to share their thoughts about the unique flavor, with many heading to Amazon to buy a case almost immediately.

“This sounds disgusting,” one user shared alongside a screenshot of the order they made.

Another commented: “Hot Fudge Sundae Sparkling Water? Really?

“Ordered. I can’t wait to taste this disgusting creation,” a third commented.

A fourth said: “I love Liquid Death, but this really has me curious to how this tastes.”

This isn’t the first time Liquid Death has gone against the grain with their products and marketing. In 2023, LD revealed that, due to a threat from the Arnold Palmer estate, it could no longer use the name ‘Armless Palmer.’

As a result, they changed the name to ‘Dead Billionaire,’ seemingly referencing the deceased pro golfer’s wealth.

Most recently, they announced that they are giving away a jet to one lucky winner that will be announced in September 2024.