Krispy Kreme reveal new Olympic-themed donuts alongside $1 donut deal

Krispy Kreme are back at it again with a new donut collection that’s perfect for chowing down on during the Olympic season, as well as releasing a $1 donut deal that lets you get your favorites for cheap.

Krispy Kreme have already released their Parisian-themed donuts in honor of the 2024 Olympics being held in the City of Light. Each was inspired by a classic French dessert, including Crème Brûlée, Double Chocolate Éclair, and Raspberry & Vanilla Crème.

Now, Krispy Kreme are getting a little more traditional, and are bringing out a new set of donuts that scream patriotism. In tandem with the Olympic games, Krispy Kreme have released two new donut varieties, including:

Go USA Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in white icing and decorated with patriotic red icing stripes and blue and gold sprinkles.

Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme The new Olympic donuts are sure to get you in the winning spirit

As well as this, when you purchase a dozen from Krispy Kreme, you’ll also get an Original Glazed donut added into the mix.

Officially named the Go USA Collection, you can also purchase these doughnuts individually and in a three-pack.

Customers can also take advantage of Krispy Kreme’s $1 donut deal which drops on July 31, and allows you to pick up every single doughnut in the store for only $1 without limit.

Then, beginning Thursday, August 1 for a limited time, Krispy Kreme Rewards members can get $1 Original Glazed doughnuts, in-shop, and via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, again, without any limits.

Krispy Kreme aren’t the only ones bringing out new food creations in celebration of the Olympic games. Red Robin have brought out their biggest burger yet, and it weighs the same as an Olympic gold medal.