Krispy Kreme has brought out a new menu ready for the summer season, and this time, it’s taking a little inspiration from overseas, releasing a French dessert-inspired doughnut collection.

Krispy Kreme is known for its creative doughnut collabs. In May, it teamed up with country superstar Dolly Parton to bring out a pastel-colored collection called ‘Southern Sweets.’

Then, this July, we found out that it was bringing back one of its most popular flavors ever, KitKat.

Now, in honor of the 2024 Olympics being held in the City of Light, Krispy Kreme is taking some Parisian inspiration and releasing a new menu based on some of the city’s most famous desserts.

Krispy Kreme The new range features three new doughnut flavors

The new release includes:

Crème Brûlée Doughnut – An unglazed shell doughnut filled with crème brûlée flavored kreme dipped in crème brûlée flavored caramel icing and finished with a caramelized sugar crunch topping.

Double Chocolate Éclair Doughnut – An unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate custard kreme dipped in chocolate icing and topped with decorative crisp pearls.

Raspberry & Vanilla Crème Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in raspberry icing and cookie pieces, topped with a dollop of vanilla buttercream.

In addition to the new doughnuts, Krispy Kreme is also bringing out a new coffee. The Caramel Brown Sugar Crème Brûlée Latte can be ordered either hot, cold, or frozen. It features a classic, crème brûlée flavoring, along with crunchy sugar pieces, and a whipped cream topping.

The new menu is currently available across all US Krispy Kreme locations, as well as participating Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, and Stater Brothers stores.