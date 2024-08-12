Krispy Kreme release ‘Essential Pumpkin Spiced’ with two returning favorites

Krispy Kreme is gearing up for the holiday season, bringing back two fan favorites to indulge in this Fall.

If you’re over summer already, we can’t blame you. As the season draws to a close, we find ourselves craving our favorite falltime treats, and this, of course, means heaps and heaps of pumpkin spice.

Last year’s release from Krispy Kreme proved to be particularly successful, with many obsessed with the chain’s Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Article continues after ad

Well, there’s good news, as the brand has brought back these two favorites, which will be available until November 28.

Speaking to Food & Wine, Dave Skena, the global chief brand office at Krispy Kreme said: “It’s August, and we’re all ready for pumpkin spice, somehow. So, we’re bringing back the classics you’re craving.

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme are making all of our falltime dreams come true

“Our fans want their Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Latte right now, and we’re here for it.” Skena also teased some further releases from the brand: “Stay tuned, though, we’re not done spicing up the season.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you are yet to try the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, it’s described as being the “perfect combination of crumbly cake and pumpkin spice flavor.” The doughnut can be bought individually or can be ordered as part of a dozen.

As for the latte, it’s “made fresh-to-order, available hot, iced or frozen, and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice seasoning.”

Both the doughnuts and drink can be purchased in-store, on the Krispy Kreme app, or via the website.

Article continues after ad

If you’ve already got a taste for Fall beverages this August, then we’ve got the perfect read for you, as we’ve compiled a list of the very best pumpkin-spiced beverages according to an ex-barista.