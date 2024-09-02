Krispy Kreme launches Barbie donuts but there’s a catch

Krispy Kreme has launched a new line of Barbie-themed donuts to celebrate the toy brand’s 65th anniversary, but they’re only available in the UK for now.

Mattel launched the first Barbie doll back in 1959, and the brand has become one of the most iconic toys in the world since then.

2024 marked its 65th Anniversary, and Krispy Kreme has revealed a new line of Barbie-themed donuts for fans to enjoy. Each one sports the iconic Barbie colors, and three of them are embellished with an edible plaque.

There are four donuts to try thanks to the collab, but they’re only available in the United Kingdom until October 6, 2024.

Barbie Pink Doughnut – A Glazed donut piped with pink frosting, topped with pink sugar and a sugar Barbie plaque.

– A Glazed donut piped with pink frosting, topped with pink sugar and a sugar Barbie plaque. Barbie Sweet 65th – A Glazed donut dipped in chocolatey icing and topped with Barbie-inspired sprinkles.

– A Glazed donut dipped in chocolatey icing and topped with Barbie-inspired sprinkles. Barbie Berries N’ Kreme – A Strawberry Kreme-filled donut topped with purple and pink frosting with a Barbie heart chocolate.

– A Strawberry Kreme-filled donut topped with purple and pink frosting with a Barbie heart chocolate. Malibu Dream Party – A Biscoff Kreme-filled donut rolled in cookie crumb and gold nibs with Malibu house sugar plaque.

While all four are available in stores across the country, the Malibu Dream Party donut is only available through the Krispy Kreme app.

Users flooded the comments with their thoughts, with many excited to try out the limited-edition Krispy Kreme Barbie donuts.

“Ok I need these immediately,” one user replied.

Another said: “OMG I want them all.”

“21 today, I WILL be celebrating with these,” a third user commented.

Many called for Krispy Kreme to launch the Barbie donuts in the United States, but they simply told users to keep an eye out for news coming from the US branch’s Instagram account.

The food-focused Instagram page Snackolator reported that there are plans to launch them in the US, so they may be coming sooner than you think.