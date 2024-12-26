KFC’s new restaurant is all about sauce and TikTok is loving it

KFC has opened up an entirely new restaurant with a focus on unique sauces and of course, TikTok is already falling in love with it.

Opening its doors just in time for the holidays, KFC cut the ribbon for a new type of restaurant on December 23, 2024. ‘Saucy’ is described as a new ‘concept store’, where the focus is far more narrow than a regular KFC dining experience.

With a more limited menu largely focusing on chicken tenders, the idea here is to promote unique sauces above all else. In fact, there is a total of 11 distinct sauces, to match the brand’s iconic 11 herbs and spices.

Everything from Sweet Teriyaki to Smokey Bacon Ranch is available, though hopeful customers will need to be in Orlando to get their hands on these sauces right away. While more Saucy locations are expected to open across America in 2025, there’s currently just one and it’s in Florida.

KFC A look at the 11 sauces available exclusively at KFC’s new ‘Saucy’ restaurant in Orlando.

KFC opens Saucy new restaurant

While chicken tenders and all the accompanying sauces are indeed the main focus, customers can still grab a few accoutrements to go with them. For instance, fries and coleslaw are still on the menu, as are a number of dessert options too.

How you order your chicken tenders also gives a few extra options. You can obviously grab them by themselves, or order them as part of a crispy chicken sandwich.

Beyond the sauce frenzy, this unique KFC restaurant also flips the script with the brand’s unmistakable design too. Gone is the red and white decor as Saucy boasts a pink and orange theme instead.

We’ll all just have to wait and see if this new venture picks up enough steam for global expansion, but the idea is already striking a chord on social media at least. TikTokers are falling in love with the unique restaurant, as dozens of new videos have driven thousands of eyeballs to the launch.

These videos have already got some fans committed to driving interstate just for a taste while others are suggesting this could be the start of a KFC “revenge arc” against other fast food chains.