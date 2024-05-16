KFC’s ‘Gravy Train’ is real and it’s going mega viral

KFC is going super viral after videos circulated of the chain’s first-ever ‘Gravy Train,’ and people can’t believe that it’s real.

The video in question, posted by food blogger foodiestablenz, showed a KFC-themed train, complete with an image of Colonel Sanders imprinted on the exterior. They enter the railed vehicle, and are approached by a KFC worker who proceeds to hand out fast food from a tray.

The post has racked up over 110,000 likes on Instagram.

The train’s conductor also appears to be in on the fanfare, dressing up in an all-white suit to greet customers. As well as being handed food by servers, there’s also a buffet on board that people can dig into.

“Did you know there is a KFC train in Auckland? We boarded the KFC gravy train yesterday and headed to the Blues vs Force game at Eden Park. It was probably the best train ride ever because there was free flowing popcorn chicken and chips on the train!

“And of course we had more KFC goodies while watching the game. I feel like any game night with the Colonel is a good game night,” the blogger wrote.

So where is this train located? The KFC Gravy Train has only been tested once – and this was in Auckland, New Zealand. The special train shuttle service ran from Britomart to Kingsland offering a free on-board experience to a limited number of passengers with a ticket to the Blues vs Force rugby game playing at the time.

The campaign was created by Special PR who led “creative, design, experiential, content development, media relations and influencer engagement.”

“This is an incredible opportunity to show our support for Super Rugby, while simultaneously championing our ‘Super Delivery’ campaign from Stanley Street that highlights the effort KFC goes to with our home delivery service,” marketing director Leanne Too said.

“Whether that’s a ‘Super Delivery’ of rugby fans to the gates of Eden Park, or family dinner to your neighbourhood on Friday night, KFC delivers.”

Whether or not KFC will continue to deliver similar promotions in the future is unknown, but we’ll certainly be on the lookout.

