KFC teams up with Kraft for first-ever mac and cheese sandwich

KFC chicken? Good. Kraft Mac n’ Cheese? Good. Now, it’s time to put the two together for a sandwich that looks like a food hack on social media, but is actually a real thing.

KFC has launched a chicken sandwich that contains Kraft Mac n’ Cheese for a limited-time only, and if you can’t make it to KFC, there will also be KFC secret recipe Mac available in supermarkets.

The all-new menu featuring a sandwich, snack wrap, and at home mac and cheese kit is available now.

KFC/Kraft KFC X Kraft is a match made in heaven.

This cheesy menu contains the following items:

Kraft Mac & Cheese Chicken Sandwich – This contains a big ol’ piece of KFC fried chicken with their signature 11 herbs and spices, a helping of mac and cheese, and a spread of mayo, all inside a potato bun.

– This contains a big ol’ piece of KFC fried chicken with their signature 11 herbs and spices, a helping of mac and cheese, and a spread of mayo, all inside a potato bun. Kraft Mac & Cheese Snacker Wrap – Chicken tenders and Kraft mac and cheese, all loaded into a warm tortilla wrap.

– Chicken tenders and Kraft mac and cheese, all loaded into a warm tortilla wrap. Kraft KFC Original Recipe Flavour Mac ‘n Cheese – The classic boxed macaroni but seasoned with the Colonel’s secret blend of 11 herbs and spices.

At the beginning of 2024, people were making these types of sandwiches on their own from Chipotle by doing a famous food hack that involved dumping a side of mac and cheese into one of their spicy chicken sandwiches.

Now, you can get one at KFC straight from the drive-thru. However, if you are in the US you may have to make a trip out of it, because these sandwiches are only available for a limited time in Canada.

KFC customers in Australia got a surprise recently too, as the chain released fried cookie dough bites as the first new dessert launch in a long time.

Fast food fans in the US need not fret though, because McDonald’s have announced the release of the ever-popular pumpkin and creme pie.