KFC reveals new waffle burger with double the chicken

KFC is treating customers with a brand new waffle-based burger that has double the chicken – but it might not be that easy to get.

KFC have had some brilliant limited-time burgers in their past. Who could forget the iconic Double Down burger that made its debut over ten years ago? Due to popular demand, it came back for a brief stint in 2023, but only graced menus for a total of four weeks.

Now, KFC are turning up the heat, and offering a new burger that’s potentially even more craveworthy than the famous Double Down – the new Waffle Double.

KFC KFC has also brought out an all-new nugget lineup

Just like the Double Down, the bread sandwich has been replaced by two breaded chicken fillets. Packed inside is a Belgian waffle, bacon, and smoky maple mayo. The catch – this new sandwich is only available in Australia, so depending on your location, you might struggle to find one.

The sandwich is currently available nationwide in Australia, while supplies last. They’re priced at $10.95 ($7.42 USD).

Not to worry however, as there’s plenty for KFC customers in the US to look forward to this summer.

KFC is also releasing a brand new nugget lineup set to rival the Saucy Nuggets from Wendy’s. The new flavors will include Honey BBQ, Korean BBQ, and Honey Siracha.

As well as this, KFC is also bringing up a new drink lineup in the US, with four new drinks that are perfect for hot summer months.