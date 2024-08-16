KFC reveals $5 value meal deal to rival McDonald’s, Burger King, and Pizza Hut

KFC are keeping the momentum going with their $5 value meal deal, releasing three new favorites customers can chow down on.

KFC first introduced their $5 meal deal back in April, where they ranked sixth on our list of the very best value meal deals.

Included in the April release were two pieces of dark meat chicken (a drumstick and a thigh), a side of mashed potatoes and gravy, and a biscuit.

Now, however, KFC might be edging closer to being in the top five, as they’ve just announced the release of more crave-worthy items to tuck into.

Without further ado, the following additions have been made:

KFC Chicken Nuggets: Tuck into eight hand-breaded chicken nuggets made with KFC’s Original Recipe, as well as their Secret Recipe Fries and a choice of two sauces.

Famous Bowl with KFC Chicken Nuggets: Features KFC’s classic Famous Bowl that’s made with creamy mashed potatoes that are topped with sweet corn pieces, KFC’s chicken nuggets, and iconic gravy, finished with a three-cheese blend.

Two-Piece Drum & Thigh: Includes two pieces of crispy drum and thigh fried chicken, paired with mashed potatoes and topped with a biscuit and gravy.

As well as this, KFC have also launched some exclusive digital deals that you can take advantage of. These can be redeemed when you order online or if you download the app:

40-Piece Saucy Nuggets Party Pack: Includes 40-piece nuggets, including the saucy range introduced by KFC which includes Honey Garlic, Chipotle Ranch, Mango Habanero, Korean BBQ, and Honey BBQ. This totals in at $9.59.

Sandwich + Nuggets Meal for Two: The perfect size for when you’re eating as a pair, in this deal you’ll receive two sandwiches, a 10-piece serving of chicken nuggets, two servings of sides, and two medium drinks. This comes in at $15.

Five-Piece Chicken on the Bone Meal for Two: This meal brings together five pieces of chicken, two sides, two biscuits, and two drinks.

2024 has certainly been the year of value meal deals, with their popularity skyrocketing among rising food costs.

In a new update issued in July, the president of McDonald’s announced that their value meal could be sticking around for longer too.