KFC releases Squid Game-inspired chicken sandwich but there’s only one way to get it

KFC created a limited-time Squid Game meal with a uniquely colored bun, which customers think makes the combo even more enticing.

In Squid Game, the Pink Soldiers wear a bright pink triangle jumpsuit as they enforce strict rules and conduct a regiment among the contestants.

With the soldiers in mind, KFC created a pink sesame seed bun to celebrate the Netflix series, which just released Season 2.

The KFC Squid Game meal is currently available in Spain and includes a crispy chicken fillet sandwich with Korean BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickles, and the limited-time pink bun.

Instagram: _deveats The KFC Squid Game meal features a tangy Korean BBQ sauce.

The KFC Squid Game meal also offers a bucket of 12 spicy wings or 10 crispy chicken strips, which also include the Korean BBQ glaze.

To bring the game even more alive, the packaging for the meal has images of Squid Game characters.

KFC customers in the US envious of Squid Game meal in Spain

While customers in cities where the Squid Game meal is available have said they love its aesthetic and taste, KFC fans in the US have grown envious of its run in Spain.

“Every cool collab or item is always outside of the US,” one KFC customer commented on an Instagram post of the meal.

“The US gets nothing, ever. This is why I don’t judge people that go to other countries and try the ‘same’ fast food we got here. Trust me, it’s not the same. It’s better everywhere else,” wrote another.

“People like to say America gets all the cool stuff, but we just get shown more collabs. These foreign ones be amazing and better most of the time,” added a third.

KFC Spain isn’t the only fast food restaurant to have created a Squid Game-inspired meal, either. In Australia, McDonald’s released a Squid Game meal with a dalgona candy challenge where a lucky customer could win $100K if they successfully carve the shape out of the candy without breaking it.