KFC releases pet drumstick for chicken-lovers to bond with

The original Tamagotchi was released in the ‘90s, but KFC is giving it an upgrade by releasing a digital piece of fried chicken for players to care for.

Starting Tuesday, December 3, KFC restaurants in Spain started selling a Tamagotchi-inspired gadget. The virtual device, which KFC named Eduardochi, allows customers to digitally take care of a piece of fried chicken.

The Tamagotchi was a virtual pet that owners could care for. Depending on the way it was treated, the pet’s personality traits altered. KFC’s Eduardochi, however, is a bit different as it’s a piece of fried chicken that owners can nurture, feed, and help grow.

The device itself is a keychain in the shape of a drumstick. It has a small digital screen with four buttons and a battery-operated system.

KFC customers can buy Eduardochi for $3.99

Eduardochi was first introduced to customers when KFC opened a pop-up Chicken Store in Madrid’s Plaza de Callao from November 26 – 28.

Now, until supplies last, KFC customers in Spain will be able to buy Eduardochi for $3.99 with the purchase of any menu item. The virtual pet was also made available on KFC’s app and website.

Eduardochi’s name didn’t just come out of the blue, either. In December 2021, a viral meme where people online gave Spanish names to random objects took off. During this, a fried drumstick was named Eduardo.

KFC then ran with the moment and made Eduardo a part of their brand. Most notably, they released a limited-edition perfume called ‘Eau D’uardo,’ which had hints of the restaurant’s secret blend of herbs and spices.

In addition to KFC’s Tamagotchi-inspired device, the chain teamed up with Burger King in France to give customers the exclusive ‘BFF Burger.’

The menu item features a sesame seed bun, iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, a flame-grilled beef patty, and a crispy chicken patty.