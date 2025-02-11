KFC now has its own private jet service but only select customers can use it

Chickens might be flightless birds but that hasn’t stopped KFC from taking to the skies with its very own private jet service. Yeah, you read that right.

Let it never be said that KFC’s marketing team doesn’t know how to have a good time. If you thought that they would stop with Squid Game-themed burgers and virtual pets in the shape of a drumstick, you haven’t been paying attention.

KFC New Zealand is no stranger to vehicular shenanigans having previously transported customers in a literal ‘Gravy Train’ complete with a Colonel Sanders cosplayer at the controls. As wild as that concept is, you haven’t seen anything yet.

Fans of the Super Rugby in New Zealand have the opportunity to experience another world-first transport venture from the fried chicken phenom. KFC New Zealand has an actual private jet service and they’re using it to transport a select few to Super Rugby matches in the country.

KFC New Zealand We had hoped KFC’s private jet would be in the shape of a drumstick but we don’t know much about aeronautics.

KFC invites Super Rugby fans to fly with Zing Air

Dubbed ‘Zing Air’ after the restaurant’s famous Zinger Burgers, this limited experience is designed with one purpose in mind. Similar to the aforementioned Gravy Train, Zing Air will fly some lucky customers to one of five Super Rugby matchups including a semi-final game.

“If there’s one thing KFC and Super Rugby have in common, it’s the unifying force to bring people together,” Restaurant Brand Chief Executive Arif Khan said of the promotion in a press release. “Last year, we delivered fans to the game via the KFC Gravy Train, and now, with KFC Zing Air, we’ve cooked up a brand-new way for fans to get even closer to the action, both on the field and in the sky.”

In order to get the opportunity to take a trip on KFC’s very own private jet, customers have to add a free boarding pass to eligible orders on the KCF app. Winners will be drawn in a lottery-style system and those lucky enough will earn an all-expenses paid trip to watch their local team compete at an away game.

It’s not just KFC excited about the venture either. “It’s always harder for a team to play away from home,” Auckland Blues CEO Andrew Hore said in the same press release. “This new initiative not only boosts attendance at rugby games, but it also ensures that when teams are facing opponents on the road, they’ll have the support of their biggest fans, thanks to KFC helping transport them to the game.”

We’ll be keeping an eye out for next year’s Super Rugby season to see how KFC plans on transporting fans to games in the future.