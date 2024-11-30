KFC and Burger King unite for surprise ‘BFF Burger’ collaboration

KFC and Burger King have ‘put their rivalry aside’ to launch an unexpected collaboration that combines the best of both brands.

The fast food giants have teamed up to launch the ‘BFF Burger,’ available in France for a limited time. From November 27 to December 16, the collab will roll out across 555 Burger King locations and 379 KFC restaurants throughout the country.

The BFF Burger features a blend of classic ingredients, including a sesame seed bun, fresh iceberg lettuce, and melted cheddar cheese. It comes with flame-grilled meat exclusively at Burger King France and crispy chicken exclusively at KFC France.

Article continues after ad

Adding a unique twist, the burger is topped with a special white BBQ sauce created specifically for this partnership. For vegetarian diners, both chains are also offering a meat-free version of the BFF Burger, ensuring everyone can enjoy this one-of-a-kind collaboration.

Both the BFF Burger and its vegetarian counterpart are priced at €9.90, while a BFF Burger meal is available for €11.90.

Article continues after ad

In a joint statement, KFC and Burger King revealed they’ve “decided to put their rivalry aside” for what they’re calling the “collab of the century.”

Article continues after ad

The two brands have used some creative marketing tactics to build excitement for their collab. KFC buckets have been spotted in Burger King locations and vice versa, while joint promotional videos show employees from both chains dancing and singing along to War’s song ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends?’

The campaign has also spilled over onto social media, with both companies swapping profile pictures to symbolize their temporary truce.

This unique collab offers foodies a rare chance to enjoy a fusion of two fast-food icons. Whether you’re a fan of KFC’s crispy chicken or Burger King’s smoky beef, the BFF Burger lets you enjoy the best of both worlds.

Article continues after ad

As of now, this surprise partnership is exclusive to France, with no information on whether it will be available in other countries.