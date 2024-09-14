Kevin Hart’s vegan fast food chain ‘Hart House’ shuts down after just two years

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart’s vegan fast-food chain, Hart House, has suddenly shut down all its locations just two years after its debut.

CEO Andy Hooper confirmed the closures in a statement to Eater LA: “The response to the product has been incredible, and we thank our committed team, customers, and community partners for their unwavering support.”

The chain offered its own proprietary plant-based burgers, chicken sandwiches, and nuggets, steering clear of popular brands like Beyond and Impossible. Its flagship store, which opened in 2023, was situated in a high-traffic Hollywood location, close to competitors like In-N-Out and Chick-fil-A.

In an Instagram post, shared by Hart House’s official account, the restaurant wrote: “To our team, guests, and community, who helped make the change we all craved. A Hartfelt goodbye for now as we start a new chapter.”

Back in August 2022, before the opening of his plant-based restaurant chain, Kevin told The Hollywood Reporter that he wanted to offer “a plant-based option” after noticing a shortage of vegan choices in fast food. The comedian had previously shared in 2020 that he had adopted a mostly plant-based diet.

“If I can give people a place to have the option that’s placed smack dab in the middle of where your McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, and Burger King [are], people may see a Hart House and say, ‘I’m going to go plant-based today,'” he said.

Hart House had locations in Westchester, Monrovia, University Park, and Hollywood. Notable influencers who visited include renowned food reviewer Keith Lee and social media star Jordan Howlett.

As of now, the reason for the closures has not been publicly announced.