JRE fans baffled as bagel company uses AI Joe Rogan to promote vegan product

Canadian bagel company ‘Kettlemans’ is using an AI voice of Joe Rogan to promote a new vegan bagel and JRE fans are stunned.

Joe Rogan isn’t one to shy away from voicing his beliefs and isn’t a big fan of plant-based meat.

As such, many fans of the podcast host and UFC commentator were baffled after a bagel company used his voice to promote their new Konscious Sandwich, which features vegan salmon and non-dairy cream cheese.

In ads popping up on Instagram, Kettlemans used Rogan’s voice to hype up the product. In the AI recording, “Joe” calls it, “one of the most delicious sandwiches I’ve ever tasted.”

“It’s packed with enough plant-based protein to make even the most diehard carnivore question their life choices,” the AI Joe continued. “I had one the other day and I swear, it was like an out-of-body experience.”

Kettlemans also posted a UFC meme of Rogan claiming, “Our gluten-free bagel is so good and popular even the ESPN announcers from the UFC fight heard about it.”

Joe Rogan fans confused by vegan bagel ad

In the comments, fans were caught off guard by the ad and the fact Rogan’s voice was used, especially as it never mentions that it’s AI anywhere in the post.

“Wow AI Rogan for advertising. Is this legal?” one questioned.

“Joe Rogan better be getting a cut of this for horrrrrrrible AI imposter right?” someone else inquired.

“Plant based I knew it was AI. Joe Rogan would never say that,” said another.

“Using Joe Rogan’s voice to promote plant based protein makes no sense, he promotes the carnivore diet wtf is this?” another baffled user chimed in.

Rogan did participate in the carnivore diet a few Januaries in a row to celebrate World Carnivore Month, which further calls into question this vegan bagel ad.

So far, neither Rogan nor Kettlemans have responded to concerns, even with fans tagging the host of the super-popular podcast.