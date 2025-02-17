Japanese manga reveals pancake hack using popular McDonald’s ingredient

Wayama Yama’s manga series ‘Let’s Go to the Family Restaurant’ went viral after a character in the comic showed off a pancake hack using a popular McDonald’s menu item.

The Japanese comic book, which is released with new stories every month, went on sale on February 12 and has reportedly been in high demand.

The popular series has sparked a brand-new trend thanks to some culinary insights from one of its main characters, Kyoji, who used a McDonald’s shake to make a pancake.

How to make Naruto Kyoji’s pancake using this main McDonald’s menu item

In ‘Let’s Go to the Family Restaurant,’ Kyoji shared his hack for a fluffier, tastier pancake. To make it, you’ll need one egg, pancake mix, and the secret ingredient — a vanilla milkshake from McDonald’s.

Only 3.5 ounces of the McDonald’s milkshake will be needed, so ordering a small size is just fine, unless you want extra to sip on the side.

The milkshake should be melted to room temperature before mixing it with the other ingredients until the batter is smooth.

Instagram: hangry_without_food, mcdonaldsau Foodies will only need three ingredients and a hot plate or stove-top to make manga’s pancakes.

The result is a fluffy, dense pancake with a crispy exterior, perfect for dipping in maple syrup and a chunk of butter.

Though Kyoji only shared one McDonald’s milkshake hack, the restaurant’s ice cream seems to be all the rage at the moment.

In February, McDonald’s brought back its highly-anticipated Shamrock Shake, a minty green blend, topped with whipped cream. They also re-introduced the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which has the same ingredients in addition to Oreo pieces.

Another popular McDonald’s dessert is the Grimace Shake. Though it’s only available for a limited time when it comes around, TikTok foodies revealed how to make one from home by using vanilla ice cream, milk, and blueberries.