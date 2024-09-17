Japanese fast-food chain delivers special pizzas just for dogs

Japanese fast-food chain Pizza-La has gone pet-friendly with a special pizza they deliver to dogs.

Fast-food chains have to be creative these days now that they’re competing with way more restaurants thanks to services like Uber Eats and DoorDash. Pizza joints seem to have taken the crown when it comes to spicing things up.

Pizza Hut specifically came up with new ways to use their boxes for things like moving into a new college dorm or even as a resume for your dream job. Japanese chain Pizza-La went above and beyond that by cornering an entirely new market of clientele.

Thanks to some genius at the company, you can now order your dog its own pet-friendly pie. They’ll even deliver it to your four-legged friend thanks to a new nationwide delivery initiative.

Pizza-La Pizza-La’s Doggy Pizzas are unfortunately delivered by humans.

Pizza-La’s “Wanko” (Doggy in Japanese) Pizzas have been around since 2021 and began as an item sold in third-party pet stores. A short time after, certain stores in the Pizza-La chain began stocking the puppy pizzas.

An intensely positive response from Japanese pet owners caused the company to begin selling the Wanko Pizza nationwide and on September 9, 2024, they even began delivering them. Don’t worry though, it’s not just run-of-the-mill meat-lovers.

Pizza-La’s Wanko Pizza is based on its most popular dish, the teriyaki chicken pizza, but it has been vetted by a Japanese pet food company called Comfi Deli to ensure that its ingredients are safe for dogs to eat. It’s topped with teriyaki chicken, corn, mushrooms, and shredded seaweed but the base is made from chicken rather than dough to make it pet-friendly.

If you’re traveling in Japan with your own dog, you can order one up and see for yourself. Do remember that the specialized doggy pizza does arrive frozen so you’ll need six hours to thaw it or two minutes in the microwave before your furry friend can eat it.

