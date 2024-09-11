Jack in the Box unveils new Mummy Wrapped Taco and witchy shake for Halloween

With spooky season just around the corner, many major fast food chains are gearing up their new Halloween menu additions, and now, Jack in the Box has joined the chat.

With a Monster Taco, a Mummy Wrapped Taco, and the new Witch Please Shake, Jack in the Box is not playing this Halloween.

Jack in the Box Jack in the Box’s new Halloween menu.

Without further ado, let’s see what’s on the menu:

Limited edition Monster Taco: Back due to popular demand, the monster taco takes a classic Jack in the Box taco and supersizes it. Featuring seasoned mince shredded lettuce, melty American cheese, and taco sauce, this taco is the size of a burrito.

Mummy Wrapped Monster Taco : Get the all-new mummified version of the massive taco. A monster-sized crispy taco, topped with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce & taco sauce, wrapped in a nacho cheesy bacon-stuffed warm flour tortilla.

: Get the all-new mummified version of the massive taco. A monster-sized crispy taco, topped with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce & taco sauce, wrapped in a nacho cheesy bacon-stuffed warm flour tortilla. Witch Please Shake: An Oreo shake mixed with brand new sweet ube flavors, giving this drink a potion purple color. Topped with Oreo cookie pieces and whipped topping, perfect for grabbing one with your boo.

These all-new menu items will be available for purchase only through the Jack in the Box app from September 16 until November 10 so you can enjoy them all throughout the Halloween season.

On top of that, Jack in the Box app users will be able to grab some awesome deals throughout all of October, including two free Monster Tacos with a $1 minimum purchase for National Taco Day, which falls on October 4, so get it in your calendar.

If spooky tacos aren’t your thing, Jack in the Box is also running their very own Burger Week for new and existing Jack Pack members.

Jack in the Box Get ready for Burger Week.

From Sunday, September 15 to Saturday, September 21, you can enjoy the below offers:

Sunday: BOGO Double Jack Cheeseburgers

BOGO Double Jack Cheeseburgers Monday: Free Regular Strawberry Shake with Smashed Jack Order

Free Regular Strawberry Shake with Smashed Jack Order Tuesday: Double Points with Burger Order

Double Points with Burger Order Wednesday: Free Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger with Order

Free Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger with Order Thursday: Free Smashed Jack with $20 Delivery

Free Smashed Jack with $20 Delivery Friday: Double Points with Burger Order

Double Points with Burger Order Saturday: BOGO Jr. Jumbo Jack Burgers

If you want to get extra spooky this year, Chipotle has launched its very own Halloween costumes, and McDonald’s iconic Boo Buckets are making a comeback.