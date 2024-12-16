Is Subway releasing footlong Nachos? Everything we know  

Subway reportedly added a new cheesy item to their menu – but only some locations in the US and Canada will have early access to it.

Subway’s footlong subs aren’t the only 12-inch menu item the chain has for hungry customers. As of January, they began offering footlong “Sidekicks” like Cinnabon Churros, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels and Chocolate Chip Cookies.

They’ve even added more cookie varieties like Double Chocolate Peppermint to celebrate the holiday season.

According to Instagram user ‘snackolater,’ Subway just added another footlong option to their menu — Nachos.

Subway’s footlong Nachos reportedly feature a base of Nacho Cheese Doritos topped with melted cheese, meat, zesty sauces and additional toppings like jalapeños, tomatoes, black olives and more.

While some customers would like to see Subway’s footlong Nachos at all locations, they are currently only testing the new menu item at some restaurants across the US and Canada.

Similar to Subway’s $5 footlong sub promo, their Nachos are reportedly being sold at that same price. It’s unknown if the new menu item will make its way to all 50 states in the US, but according to some customers, that’s okay.

“Nah bruh this ain’t it,” commented an uninterested netizen on IG.

“I thought Subway was healthy food?” asked another.

However, some Subway customers expressed their excitement about the menu item, saying it was an “immediate yes.”

“I like where this is headed,” wrote one.

“Nachos for the table please,” added another.

While Subway’s footlong Nachos are the latest addition to their lineup, the restaurant has added several different options to their menu this year.

This summer, they added sub options like Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken, Cheesy Garlic Steak, and Spicy Nacho Chicken. Subway also unveiled other items like Ghost Pepper Bread, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, as well as meat and cheese-filled Dippers.

