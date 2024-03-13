Internet torn after viral video of chicken being cooked on Ferris Wheel 

A video has gone viral on Instagram showed chicken being cooked on a Ferris Wheel, and people aren’t quite sure how to feel about it.

In an Instagram reel that’s caused quite a stir on social media, we see a video that has been captioned ‘chicken park.’ The video has since gone on to gain thousands of comments on Instagram, with people are amazed by the unusual cooking device.

In the video, we see what looks like a combination of an amusement park and a chicken cooking facility. Chunks of chicken have been strapped to fairground rides, slowly cooking over open flames. It seems to be a direct crossover between an amusement park and cooking.

We can also hear some music playing in the background, in keeping with the amusement park vibes.

After the video went live, people weren’t quite sure what to think about this new culinary invention.

People shocked over chicken ferris wheel

The video caused some degree of debate on social media, with some totally for the new chicken cooking method, writing: “How dare you cook something like that and that too so far from my place… I can’t go there to eat bro.”

“Winner winner chicken dinner,” one wrote, while another stated that it looked like a “Chicken carnival.”

Some, however, were dubious of the new cooking method, asking: “How is that supposed to cook when it goes in a circle?”

Others had similar reservations, writing: “Take 3 days to cook on one side.”

