Internet grossed out by how vegan meat is made

A video on YouTube has surfaced showing how vegan meat is made, and many people were grossed out in the comments section.

With Thanksgiving having just passed, many people sought alternatives to the classic turkey dinner. Tofurky is known as one of the most popular brands for vegans during this time of year.

This brand was first established in the 1980s, in response to the demand for meat-free alternatives. It’s since become a staple in the vegan world.

However, a video recently surfaced of how they actually make the vegan product.

In the factory, members can be seen working in an assembly line, where they make the beige colored dough. After this, they mix it in with canola oil in order to get the correct texture.

Then, they make the dry mixture that will be added in for seasoning, before the entire thing is put into a tube, then cooked and refrigerated.

The video, however, has grossed many people out.

People react to vegan meat-making process

Often, it’s meat-based products that have people gagging when they see the production process. This time however, it’s Tofurkey that’s caused a stir on the internet.

One commented, “This is how you never host Thanksgiving again.”

Another concurred simply by issuing an “ick.”

One commenter issued a sarcastic remark regarding the factory processing, saying: “We need more heavily processed food which takes waste, adds herbs and aromas and sells it as a premium product. Food processing in a nutshell.”

People fought back however, stating, “I can’t find any vegans that are ‘put off’ by this. We are all pretty darn happy with our choices not to eat ground up dead animals!”

Whether or not you sit down to a Tofurkey dinner at Thanksgiving, one thing’s for sure, the video has certainly sparked a lot of debate.