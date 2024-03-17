Internet divided over bizarre chicken and waffles pizza combo

People have put some pretty strange things on pizza over the years, but chicken and waffles is definitely up there when it comes to bizarre toppings. The internet can’t quite decide if this is a great idea or a terrible one.

Pizza is one of the most ubiquitous foods in the world, with people the world around taking the simple formula of cheese, dough, and sauce to create all sorts of food combinations.

And, though there are a number of weird pizza concepts that have stuck over the years like buffalo chicken pizza, for instance, putting two good things together doesn’t always have a good result. KFC’s recent Chizza venture comes to mind.

Article continues after ad

Now, with chicken and waffles pizza being thrown into the mix, the internet is torn on whether or not this is a genius creation or a food monstrosity.

Internet torn over chicken and waffles pizza

Chicken and waffles is a relatively new creation in the food world, with the sweet and savory combo being an increasingly popular staple in American cuisine. It’s a really solid brunch item for those looking to start their Sunday off right.

Article continues after ad

However, some have had the positively devious idea to throw chicken and waffles on a slice of pizza. A video from joes_rotisseria has been making the rounds on TikTok and beyond as of late, and people aren’t too sure how to feel about this unconventional slice.

Article continues after ad

While some responded with joy, others displayed cautious interest.

“I have a feeling this is going to make my stomach hurt… I’ll take two!” one commenter replied. “Gotta call this one the ‘American Heart Association,'” another commenter joked.

However, one of the biggest areas of skepticism here was about whether or not the tomato sauce combined with maple syrup is the move.

Fortunately, this isn’t the first time chicken and waffles pizza has been attempted, there are some other takes on it.

A version of this dish from Macy’s Place Pizzeria a few years back was doing something similar without the tomato sauce that used a larger Belgian waffle as a sort of boat for the syrup.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It certainly isn’t the healthiest dish out there, but it seems like people are down to at least give it a shot. Who knows if we’ll see this become the next food trend?