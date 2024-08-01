Instagram chef called a “monster” for bizarre pasta salad made in a trash bag

Instagram chef @katewilltryanything has been called a “monster” for making a bizarre pasta salad (that contains whole baby carrots) in a trash bag.

Kate Heintzelman gets trolled online for her quintessentially American cooking that often involves an aluminium tray, a whole block of orange cheese, and several sticks of butter.

However, this pasta salad took it a step too far, and people are concerned about her hygiene standards.

The video features Kate adding cooked pasta, chopped tomatoes, peppers, sweetcorn, white onion, olives; and strangely a whole bag of baby carrots, to a white trash bag.

She then tops it off with an entire bag of pepperoni, Costco shredded cheese, minced garlic, and an entire bottle of Olive Garden Italian salad dressing.

The most shocking part is when she ties the trash bag in a knot and flips it over in order to mix all the ingredients around. Then, she unties the bag and scoops up some of the ‘salad’ using a glass bowl straight into the trash bag.

Instagram The pasta salad has people’s stomaches churning.

Yes, the bag is clean and appears to be straight out of the pack, but watching the preparation process is far from appetizing.

One person commented saying, “Leave it in the bag Kate and take it to the can now!”

Another seconded that, noting, “This is why we’ve discontinued pot lucks at work.”

Others were seriously concerned for the health of the chef though, noting that the bag could be scented or coated with something: “If you did it in a bowl I would be cheering, but the fact that garbage bags have dust coating like soap powder, this is once again, inedible. Dammit.”

A lot of people in the comments have accused Kate of creating ‘rage bait’ food videos in order to cause angry comments under her videos and make her go viral.

Is this just another rage-bait food video?

Rage bait food videos have been a popular trend across social media since 2023, and really skyrocketed when TikToker Tanara Mallory went viral with her critiques of people’s strange cooking and coined the phrase, “Everybody’s so creative!” which she used to say ironically while showing she was horrified by some of the videos.

The videos depict people making food that is virtually inedible in its cooking methods, prepared in something borderline unsanitary, or containing ingredients that should never be in your dinner, see NyQuil chicken.

Essentially, they are feeding into our human need to watch a train wreck even when we know we should look away, and then, they go viral when we can’t stop our fingers angrily tapping in the comment section.

This isn’t the only bizarre food video circulating the internet; people are making chicken fried watermelon.