A woman found a vintage Chuck E. Cheese cup from Goodwill, noticed something unusual about the design, and it’s had the whole of TikTok cracking up.

TikTok user @cosmicdealheather uploaded her video on July 13 and has since gained almost 4 million views.

“This is not me calling it inappropriate,” she begins, “this is just the general rumblings of why they stopped making this cup.”

She revealed that the cup was produced in 2012, before going on to show viewers why it was pulled from shelves. She unscrewed the cap, which had the torso of Chuck E. Cheese on top, to reveal a hole for a straw which is located directly at the front. Once the bendy straw is placed inside, we can see exactly what Heather is talking about.

She speculated that the straw placement, which could have been deemed inappropriate by some, may have been the reason the cup was discontinued.

In addition to this, and to give another reason for the cup’s short lifespan, she noted that the Chuck E. Cheese designs from the period appeared different from this one, and concluded that this design might have been dug out from the archives as a stop-gap for merchandise when the company was still figuring out their branding.

“That’s my deep dive on the inappropriate Chuck E. Cheese cup,” she finished.

Viewers weigh in on hilarious Chuck E Cheese cup

Viewers found the whole cup saga thoroughly entertaining, writing: “I literally know nothing about Chuck E. Cheese but damn I watched this thing entirely through. Lowkey fascinating.”

“Wow I had no idea Mr Cheese had lore,” another wrote.

“When you said ‘Where kids rule’ that literally unlocked a childhood memory of me watching a Chuck E. Cheese commercial on a Saturday morning eating cereal,” one shared.

“Yo I think you found a Chuck E. Cheese promo cup from a parallel universe or the just used unused merchandise,” another wrote, intrigued by the woman’s Goodwill find.

Chuck E. Cheese also gained a lot of attention when people found out they were adding a ‘grown-ups’ section to menus, bringing a lot of nostalgia in the process.