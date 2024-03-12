In-N-Out customer “traumatized” after allegedly finding worm in food

A woman revealed what she allegedly found in her In-N-Out food and viewers were repulsed.

Customers usually get hyped when ordering food to-go. And, as they wait for it to be ready, they think about all those days they went without eating their favorite meals made by someone else.

But what happens when you find something unsettling inside your food order?

Well, TikToker Darlene Gonone, who recently ordered from In-N-Out knows firsthand what it’s like to be repulsed by their fast food. Here’s why.

In-N-Out customer says she’ll “never” eat there again

In-N-Out customer Darlene was beside herself when she opened her side of banana peppers, also known as “cascabella peppers.”

After eating a few, Darlene allegedly found a yellow worm squirming inside one of the peppers.

She then exposed In-N-Out via TikTok, where she deemed the experience as “traumatizing.” Darlene also wanted to share a PSA with other customers, “Guys, be careful with In-N-Out,” she wrote in all caps.

Darlene even said she’d “never” be eating at In-N-Out ever again, as it was a “horrible experience” for her.

Viewers of Darlene’s viral TikTok have since reacted with disgust. “Don’t do this to me rn,” wrote one user.

“Bruhhh no I eat those everytime I go to In-N-Out,” said another.

Many other viewers even thought the worm was a crinkle-cut french fry until they realized In-N-Out doesn’t sell them.

Darlene’s alleged experience even swayed others to not want to eat at the popular fast-food chain again, as one viewer said they were planning to go that day and after seeing the worm, they decided not to.