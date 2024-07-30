IHOP is bringing back all-you-can-eat pancakes: Here’s how to get them

IHOP is bringing back their all-you-can-eat pancakes deal, and yes, you can really have as many as you want.

IHOP’s pancakes are an iconic US staple food, and the good news is that the unlimited orders come with two menu options, but how many do you think you could eat?

Customers will have two ways to access the endless supply of pancakes; the first is by ordering any IHOP breakfast combo (like steak and eggs or a breakfast sampler).

The combo comes with a short stack of buttermilk pancakes, and after you finish that, you’ll be served two buttermilk pancakes at a time until you can’t eat anymore.

The other option is to order a full stack of five buttermilk pancakes for $5 — with extra all-you-can-eat flapjacks coming out two at a time also.

Both pancake deals come with only buttermilk pancakes — other flavors don’t qualify.

This deal was first introduced in 2023 by Kevin Bacon and was incredibly popular with diners. At the time, it was in honor of Bacon (the food and the actor) and IHOP turning 65. (The Footloose star’s birthday is on July 8, and IHOP opened its first restaurant on July 8, 1958.)

IHOP Grab as many pancakes as you’d like.

IHOP have brought this promotion back to coincide with back-to-school season so that parents have a cheap and convenient option to feed their kids at a time of year when things can get extra-pricey.

The offer is available now, but will only be accessible for a limited time, so grab this sweet deal while you can.

If you’d rather have a flavored pancake over the buttermilk, IHOP launches a new pancake for every month of 2024. The latest is July’s ‘Fresh Red, White, and Blueberry’. The stack of four buttermilk pancakes comes covered in fresh blueberries and strawberries and a whipped topping. They’re available until July 31.

IHOP has also teamed up with Heinz to launch their original and butter pecan syrups in stores nationwide so that you can have the IHOP experience at home, these are now available at Walmart and Target.

If you’re feeling something savory; Sonic has just launched a premium, low-cost, cheeseburger.