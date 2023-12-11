IHOP customer trolled after asking waitress for their number

An IHOP customer has been trolled online after asking his waitress for their phone number.

Shooting your shot is important, as it allows you to speak your mind and act on your intentions.

But it might be hard to receive a positive reaction when you’ve done so after only tipping the person $2.00.

So when one IHOP customer asked for his waitress’s phone number after giving them a small tip, he was met with a refusal.

TikTokers have since reacted, trolling the customer for how he attempted to score a date or two.

IHOP customer tells waitress they are “beautiful” before being turned down

Elijah was sitting at his IHOP table after his meal when he began recording his now-viral video.

As the waitress walked towards him, placing his leftovers in front of him, Elijah chose to act on his feelings.

Looking for something more than just pancakes, Elijah said to the waitress, “I just thought you were really beautiful and I was wondering if I could get your number or something.”

The waitress responded promptly, saying that she had a boyfriend. Elijah then asked, “Well, I mean, where he at?”

Grabbing the receipt, the waitress sarcastically responded, “Not tipping $2.00!” She then walked away, and if there were ever a perfect time for a mic drop — that would be it.

Viewers of Elijah’s viral video jumped on the side of the waitress, taking to the comments to troll him for his weak excuse of courting her.

One viewer wrote, “Dude struck out 3 times in a matter of 2 minutes.”

While another penned, “My guy, you had that coming.”

Many viewers also commented that it was always the “worst” tippers who expected to get their numbers at the end of their service.

