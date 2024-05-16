Iconic Chuck E. Cheese mascots finally being retired

The beloved animatronic character we all remember from our childhood birthday parties are finally being retired in all but two Chuck E. Cheese locations.

That’s right: you read that correctly. Chuck E. Cheese’s’ iconic character is being fazed out by the company after almost five decades in the limelight.

The iconic mouse first made his appearance back in 1997, when chain owner Nolan Bushnell attended the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions and found character costumes for sale.

He subsequently bought a costume for his pizza joint, which we now know as Chuck E. Cheese.

The character has undergone several changes throughout the years, first heralding a New Jersey accent and smoking a cigar, before undergoing a more child-friendly makeover with softer features and boasting a skateboard in 2001.

Article continues after ad

Flickr The Chuck E. Cheese character everyone knows has undergone some big changes.

The last change was in 2012, when he was transformed into a guitar superstar to shake things up. But now, the mascot has seen his final stint on stage.

Article continues after ad

The mechanical animal band is being phased out from more than 400 Chuck E. Cheese locations permanently by the end of 2024 – except for one restaurant in New York, and one in Los Angeles.

CEO David McKillips said this was the brand’s “most aggressive transformation to date.”

“Kids are consuming entertainment differently than they were 10, 20 years ago…. kids, really of all ages, are consuming their entertainment on a screen,” McKillips said, speaking of the move away from animatronics.

Article continues after ad

The regular Chuck E. Cheese band that performs religiously at the restaurant is set to be replaced by a Jumbotron-size TV, more seating, and a digital dance floor.

Chuck E. Cheese isn’t the only one making big changes. McDonald’s has just rolled out its ‘best burger’ initiative, where the chain is set to change the flavor of its beef patties. People can expect these burgers to make their way to menus throughout the course of 2024.