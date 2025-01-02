How to win free Chipotle for a year: ‘The City Challenge’ explained

Avid athletes who are also fans of Chipotle will have the opportunity this January to win free Chipotle for an entire year.

This January, Chipotle teamed up with the fitness app, Strava. In doing so, the two brands launched ‘The City Challenge,’ which promotes health and wellness in exchange for free Chipotle.

The City Challenge is open to anyone in the 25 cities it covers. Whether participants are in a wheelchair or able to walk or run, they can compete to win a year of free Chipotle.

From January 2 until the 31, participants can enter to join the 23 “Segment Challenges” on the Strava app. Entrants will then have to track every entry on Strava to be added to their total mileage for the challenge.

Strava Participants should track each workout so it can be counted towards their total mileage at the end of The City Challenge.

How much free Chipotle do the winners receive?

At the end of the challenge, the participant with the highest miles tracked in their city will be named the “Local Legend.”

Each Local Legend will be rewarded with 52 free regular entree items for the entire year. Menu options for the winner include either a Burrito, a Burrito Bowl, a single order of three Tacos, a Quesadilla, or a Salad. The value of the free Chipotle for a year adds up to about $720.

There will also be a “Location Winner,” which will be the city that has the most tracked miles by its participants. Residents who live in the winning city will be rewarded with one BOGO entree option from Chipotle, even if they didn’t participate in The City Challenge

Where will The City Challenge take place?

The City Challenge not only spans across the US but also in North America and Europe. There will be trails and roads created by the Strava community within 23 select cities.

Participants will be able to see entrances from other athletes on the Strava app so they are aware of the competition they are up against.

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Atlanta, Georgia

Boston, Massachusetts

Charlotte, North Carolina

Columbus, Ohio

Nashville, Tennessee

New York, New York

Miami, Florida

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Toronto, Canada

Washington, DC

Chicago, Illinois

Dallas, Texas

Houston, Texas

Kansas City, Missouri

Denver, Colorado

Phoenix, Arizona

Las Vegas, Nevada

Los Angeles, California

Orange County, California

Portland, Oregon

San Francisco, California

Seattle, Washington

Though winners of Chipotle and Strava’s City Challenge will be given free food, customers of the popular Tex-Mex restaurant will have to pay 2% more for their menu items, as the chain just raised their prices to combat inflation.