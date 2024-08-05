How to order the viral McDonald’s breakfast tacos

Breakfast tacos are a staple fast food breakfast, but not something that you can order off the regular McDonald’s breakfast menu.

If you don’t feel like a McMuffin, TikTok has invented a solution for you, and it’s a food hack that could change your breakfast order for the foreseeable future.

The hack involves ordering some breakfast platters, and getting a little creative with them – here’s what to do.

First up, you need to order two Big Breakfast Platters with Hotcakes from the McDonald’s breakfast menu, or “big back breakfast platters” as the TikTok describes them.

Then, using the biscuit as a support and the clear lid as a tray, you’ll want to fold your hotcakes in half so that they become your taco shells.

For the filling, all you need to do is cut up your eggs, but be sure to order them with a slice of cheese on top. Cut up your sausage patty too, and place both inside the tacos. You’ll also want to crumble the hash brown over the top, and be sure to add bacon if you want to truly have a ‘big back breakfast’.

Finally, pour that syrup sachet over the tacos as if it were salsa or guac, and you’re good to go. That biscuit is still spare, so it’s perfect for dessert.

The TikToker, who invented this food as a pregnancy craving, eats the dish with her partner, who states that he had, “No doing in this, but was happy to be a part of it.”

People in the comments were absolutely obsessed with this invention, with someone exclaiming, “Spectacular, give me 14 of them.”

Another added a possible suggestion, “Hear me out, add salsa instead of syrup.”

A third person took it a step further, tagging McDonald’s corporate and saying, “If this ends up on the menu, you better get a big fat check.”

If you’re never awake on time for McDonald’s breakfast, have no fear, because they have launched an internationally inspired menu as part of their daytime offerings.