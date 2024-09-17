How to order a Chocolate Covered Banana Milkshake from Chick-fil-A

Perhaps one of the most iconic items from Chick-fil-A is their banana pudding, featuring creamy pudding, vanilla wafers, and fresh banana slices, it’s every dessert lover’s dream. Now, there’s a new hack that lets you order this sweet treat in milkshake form, covered with heaps of chocolate.

Undergoing its trial phase during the first half of 2024, the Banana Pudding milkshake, inspired by the chain’s classic dessert quickly became a firm favorite. It did so well at the Columbia test market that stores ran out of supplies before the end of the test phase.

This saw the fruit-based milkshake released nationwide across the US, with several TikTokers eagerly filming themselves driving over to grab one.

In a video posted on September 17, popular food blogger, snackolator, showed customers a ‘hack’ to make this viral milkshake even tastier, and it involved adding chocolate to the mix.

How to order your Chick-fil-A Chocolate Banana Milkshake

So how do you order the Chocolate banana milkshake from Chick-fil-A? Well, it really couldn’t be easier. Simply follow the steps below:

Order a Banana Pudding Milkshake via the Chick-fil-A drive-thru or in-store (this hack won’t work if you’re ordering on the app.) Ask for a helping of Hershey’s chocolate loaded on top. Mix it all together with a straw so that all of the chocolate chunks are incorporated.

That’s it! You’re all set to enjoy your chocolate-y banana shake.

This new menu hack quickly went viral after it was posted, with over 14,000 views in less than 24 hours.

One commenter exclaimed, saying: “Gosh! I need to try this!” while another wrote that this was on their “cheat day list.”

A Chick-fil-A barista shared another combination for fans to try, revealing: “I work at Chick-fil-A and another combo I tried was strawberry banana and it’s so good. 1000/10 def recommend.”

Chick-fil-A isn’t the only stop-off point where you can pick up a customized treat. Why not try out our recipe for Starbucks’ viral Strawberry Cheesecake Frappuccino or the Cap’n Crunch with Crunch Berries Frappuccino?