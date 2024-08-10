How to make TikTok’s viral cucumber salad recipe

The viral cucumber salad recipe is one of the latest food trends to take over TikTok, amassing millions of likes and views on the short-form video app.

TikTok is brimming with food content, and one of the latest recipes to take off is a cucumber salad made by content creator Logan Moffitt (logagm).

Logan’s amassed over 4.5 million followers and 222 million likes on the social media app. He often shows recipes that are tasty and simple to make, like his cucumber-based posts.

While the food TikToker has been making videos about the vegetable for a while, one particular recipe has gone super viral. It combines cucumber, salmon, whipped cream cheese, and other ingredients.

How to make TikTok’s cucumber salad recipe

As demonstrated by the content creator, whose popular cucumber salad clip amassed over 24.7 million views, to make this healthy recipe you simply need to do as follows:

Slice an entire cucumber thinly using a mandoline. Place the sliced cucumber in a takeout container. Add a generous dollop of whipped cream cheese, sliced red onion, capers, diced avocado, and chopped smoked salmon. Season with everything bagel seasoning, salt, pepper, and a pinch of MSG. Close the container and shake it until all ingredients are well-mixed. Remove the lid and enjoy!

“This one is just, like, everything,” Logan said in his 50-second viral clip. “If you like salmon and avocado bagels, you’ll love this. It’s a little too good.”

Many commenters said they’d love to try it out. “These the type of mukbangs that need to be trending,” one person wrote. “Suddenly i too want a whole cucumber,” another added.

This is just the one of the many salad recipes trending on TikTok, alongside other popular ones like the bizarre ‘frozen salad,’ the sweet ‘candy salad,’ and the ‘raw carrots salad’.