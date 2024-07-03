How to make the viral Chipotle grilled cheese burrito

Fast food fans have decided that a regular burrito isn’t enough, and are taking things into their own hands and getting creative with their Chipotle orders. And now, you can make these cheesy monster burrito, too.

This burrito was invented on TikTok in May, and since then, food bloggers across the site have been replicating this crunchy burrito with a custom dipping sauce.

Although the main components of the meal can be ordered from Chipotle, you’ll need to do some cooking if you want that crispy grilled cheese outer layer.

How to make a viral grilled cheese burrito from Chipotle

The hack involves ordering a burrito bowl from Chipotle with your filling of choice, if you want it to be a mega-burrito, order everything in the bowl.

You’ll also need to order a side tortilla, a portion of sour cream, and a portion of their classic vinaigrette. On top of that, you’ll need a bag of your favorite grated cheese.

The hack is also officially Chipotle-approved, as they reposted a video of a TikToker making the monster burrito.

TikToker Yano prides himself on being able to roll huge burritos using the ‘Chipotle method’, which involves folding the tortilla over the fillings and using the edges to pull the fillings back into the middle to allow for a tighter roll.

To make the grilled cheese version, you then need to add a hefty amount of grated cheese to a frying pan and cook it for a few minutes until it starts to melt and form a hard crust on the bottom.

Then, place your burrito on top while the top layer of cheese is still melting so that it sticks to the exterior of the tortilla.

Once the cheese is fully browned and crispy, flip your burrito and take it out of the pan.

Now, all you need to do is make the iconic dipping sauce.

Simply pour half a portion of sour cream into a portion of the vinaigrette and place the lid back on. Then, shake until it is fully combined, and dip your burrito until your heart is content. And why not dip it in some guac while you’re at it too?

People in the comments swear by this hack, with several stating that they thought they were the only ones who knew about the secret dip. Others were left craving one of these after watching the videos, saying that their cravings for Chipotle have been reinstated.

This viral trend couldn’t have come at a better time for Chipotle after they faced backlash over their portion sizes back in May.