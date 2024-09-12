How to make Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Couple’ blackberry mojito recipe

The newest crime drama on Netflix starring Nicole Kidman has us all hooked, but if you haven’t already binge-watched every episode, no need to worry because there are no spoilers here, just a delicious blackberry mojito cocktail recipe.

The Perfect Couple dropped on Netflix on September 5, and the show is filled with luxurious lifestyles, shocking scandals, and one delicious cocktail that makes you want to reach through the screen for a sip.

Nicole Kidman’s character, the glamorous Greer Garrison Winbury, is a mother and wife obsessed with keeping up appearances and is often seen roaming around cocktail parties in her decadent Nantucket home with an ice-cold glass of blackberry mojito.

Netflix Try the iconic cocktail that the characters are drinking.

If you want to really inject yourself into the drama of the show, here’s the perfect drink recipe to have on hand for your upcoming binge-watch.

The Perfect Couple blackberry mojito cocktail recipe

The cocktail is described by Tag Winbury, the family’s patriarch, as a “wine cooler but better” and is often served in bulk to the many people at the Winbury family mansion, so with that in mind, this recipe will make a jugful of blackberry mojito punch.

Netflix

Ingredients

1/4 cup brown cane sugar

2 limes wedged

½ cup mint leaves, plus extra for garnish

1 cup blackberries

1 – 1 ¼ cups white rum to taste

Soda water

Crushed ice

Extra blackberries for garnish

Method

In a large pitcher, add your mint leaves, brown cane sugar, blackberries, and a small amount of ice. Muddle the mint, berries, ice, and sugar together until a chunky mixture has formed. Add your rum, soda water, and ice. Mix well so that the ice and blackberries are well incorporated with your rum and soda water mixture. Squeeze in lime juice to taste and garnish with the of your wedges. Add whole blackberries and mint leaves to garnish. Serve in a tall glass (with a side of murderous gossip).

If you’ve already watched the show, you’ll remember the iconic opening sequence, but it may surprise you to know that the cast protested against shooting this scene altogether.