How to make McDonald’s Grimace Shake at home

McDonald’s has several menu items that customers have tried to make for themselves. Fortunately, there’s a recipe for their Grimace Shake, making it easy to enjoy the limited-time purple treat at home.

The McDonald’s Grimace Shake was first introduced to US locations in June 2023. The milkshake received such high acclaim that locations in Canada, the UK, and more added it to their menus for a limited time.

McDonald’s in the UK even brought it back to their menus this December, prompting many happy reviews shared online. “Finally got the Grimace Shake today and it was unreal,” wrote one on X.

Article continues after ad

“Grimace Shake… it’s worth the hype,” added another.

While it’s unknown if the Grimace Shake will make its long-awaited return to US locations, customers might be interested to know they can make the viral purple milkshake from home.

How to make McDonald’s Grimace Shake

The ingredients needed are blueberries, vanilla ice cream, and milk. To be specific:

Article continues after ad

8oz of vanilla ice cream

4oz of whole milk

2.5oz of frozen blueberries

First, let the ice cream settle outside the freezer for a couple of minutes to make it easier to scoop. Then combine all of the ingredients into a blender.

Article continues after ad

If the blender has a ‘milkshake’ button, this would be the most efficient way to blend your shake. If not, blend on a low setting until all ingredients are fully combined.

To make the Grimace Shake dupe even more flavorful, some fans have been known to add a spoonful of mixed berry jam. As for making sure the color is a rich purple, adding a few drops of purple food coloring works well. And, what’s a milkshake without a little whipped cream?

Article continues after ad

X: willzzz123, mcdonalds The Grimace Shake was first introduced to McDonald’s in 2023.

Why is it called the ‘Grimace Shake?’

The Grimace Shake was named after one of McDonald’s mascots, Grimace. The first fantasy character introduced to the McDonald’s mascot lineup was Ronald McDonald in 1963.

To celebrate Grimace’s 52nd birthday, McDonald’s launched the popular shake named after him in 2023. From there, the purple treat has become a fast food sensation.