This TikTok hack involves chicken nuggets from McDonald’s, an extra side of pickles, and a whole lot of ranch dip.

Tommy Winkler, a TikToker famed for his eating videos and food hacks has come up with another creation, and the McChickle is the perfect snack for pickle lovers.

Here’s how you can make it at home to upgrade your McDonald’s experience.

McDonald’s You can make the McChickle in only three simple steps.

What you’ll need:

McDonald’s McNuggets

An extra portion of pickles (just ask for it at drive-thru/counter and you’ll be given them in a burger box)

Your dip of choice (ranch is best)

To make the McChickle, all you need to do is bite the top off of your McNugget. Then, you’ll be able to see a small gap between the coating and the chicken meat itself, just cram a pickle in there, dip it, and enjoy.

This can be tricky depending on how big the gap is, but just fold the pickle slice in half if you find it’s hard to get inside the nugget.

Come on, just listen to that crunch.

Pickles and fried chicken have been a match made in heaven since the dawn of fast food, but pickles have been taking over the food trend world lately, with people making pickle cupcakes and even using giant pickles instead of bread on sandwiches.

The McChickle is such a simple food hack idea, but people were blown away by it in the comments, saying, “McChickle is absolutely insane. This is the only way to eat them, dip them in ranch sauce.”

Others made some good points though, saying that they would be too hungry to try this trend because ‘McNuggets are the item I eat on the way home that no one knows about.”

People were putting a spicier spin on the snack too, by putting jalapenos from home inside the chicken nugget and dipping it into BBQ sauce.

You can try out this snack at other chains too; why not check out our ranking of the best fast-food chicken nuggets?