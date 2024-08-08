How to get viral Beetlejuice Beetlejuice popcorn buckets

The popcorn bucket wars didn’t end with the Deadpool and Wolverine buckets, because Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to release in September 2024, and there’s several popcorn buckets up for grabs.

These popcorn buckets often become hot commodities in the pop culture world, and here’s the best advice for getting your hands on one of these buckets that will surely fly off the shelves.

And no, it doens’t involve reciting ‘”popcorn bucket, popcorn bucket, popcorn bucket”.

Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara will reprise their roles for the sequel to the 1998 original film, and what better way to celebrate the September 2024 movie release than with one of awesome popcorn buckets.

Regal Cinemas Beetlejuice Beetlejuice popcorn buckets

Regal Cinemas announced on their Facebook page on August 6, 2024 that they would have three popcorn buckets available that are totally suitable for the Netherworld. Here’s what they look like.

1. Sandworn collectible container

Regal Cinemas The sandworm popcorn bucket at Regal Cinemas.

This popcorn bucket is designed to look like one of the iconic black and white striped sandworms from the film. The many-toothed beast is curled round in a circle and your popcorn goes in the middle.

2. Tombstone collectible container

This tombstone popcorn container opens up at the back so that you can store all your snacks in the most spooky way possible.

Regal Cinemas The tombstone popcorn container at Regal Cinemas.

The Tombstone comes complete with a gargoyle, two sketelons, and is inscribed with “Here lies Beetlejuice”.

3. The “Handbook for the Recently Deceased” collectible container

The Handbook for the Recently Deceased is a guidebook for spirits new to the afterlife. A copy appeared at the Maitland residence after they passed away in the original film.

Regal Cinemas The best type of book is filled with popcorn.

Now, you can have your very own handbook, but instead of being filled with boring words, it opens up to be filled with popcorn.

In Regal’s Facebook post, they announced that these three Beetlejuice popcorn buckets would be available to purchase at theaters soon, but they did not state an exact date.

As far as previous releases go, Regal often have these exclusive buckets available for purchase a week or so before the film releases, and with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice coming out on Friday September 6, your best bet is to call your local theater to check if they have them in stock.

Cinemark Beetlejuice Beetlejuice popcorn buckets

A TikTok was posted by a theatergoer on August 7 showing the popcorn bucket and drinks cup available at Cinemark cinemas:

The black and white popcorn tin comes with a cute bobblehead figurine of Beetlejuice and glows green when seen in the dark.

There is also a blue drinks container that looks like a shrunken head and has a straw coming out the top to help you quench down that popcorn.

The TikToker in the video states that these buckets and drinks containers are now available at Cinemark cinemas, but of course, they will sell out quickly so be sure to contact your local theater.

AMC Theaters Beetlejuice popcorn bucket

AMC Theaters posted a TikTok on their official account teasing a popcorn bucket that also looks like The Handbook for the Recently Deceased:

The short video appears to feature a handbook that looks like it’s made of tin – which had fans suspecting that this would be a popcorn bucket similar to the one being sold at Regal.

Although only Cinemark have their buckets for sale right now, with September fast approaching you can expect to see this popcorn buckets showing up in theaters soon.

The best way to grab one of these before their gone is to keep an eye on your theater’s social media, and be sure to contact them before your visit to ensure that they have the buckets in stock.