How to get the Barbie x Stanley Cup collab

Hi Barbie! Hi Ken! The iconic blond bombshell doll is celebrating her 65th birthday, and to celebrate, there are going to be 8 Barbie Stanley Cups to celebrate the eras of Barbie and Ken.

The new line comes in the wake of last year’s wildly popular Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and and Ryan Gosling.

The collab is due to drop in September, and there will be several immersive pop-up events in cities across the US and UK to celebrate the friendship between Barbie and Stanley. Here’s how to get in on the big launch.

What Barbie Stanley Cups are available?

There are 8 cups available in the collab that will be available for purchase on Stanley’s website. Here’s what the lineup looks like.

Barbie Icon Quencher

This Barbie Icon cup celebrates the doll in all her pink glory. Featuring a bright pink design with the Barbie logo written on in darker pink writing, this cup encapsulates everything that is great about Barbie.

Barbie x Stanley The cup features a pink design with a gold iridescence.

The cup will come in a 40oz or 30z size, priced at $60 and $30 respectively, and will have all the usual components of a Stanley cup, including staying cold for up to 2 days and being made of stainless steel.

1959 Original

You might remember this nostalgic look from the movie. Representing the 1959 Barbie doll, this cup has the signature black and white colors that were in the fashion doll’s swimsuit. Stanley also said that this cup’s “pool blue and hot pink accents complement the iconic cat-eye sunglasses.”

Barbie x Stanley 1959 Barbie Stanley Cup.

This tumbler represents the first-ever Barbie doll, and will come in a 40oz size for $60.

60s Twist ’N Turn

This Stanley has, “a soft, sorbet gradient and tangerine lid and straw combo,” the company says. The quencher shows the Twist ’N Turn Barbie moving to the popular dance moves of the ‘60s.

Barbie x Stanley This Barbie was designed to have hip movements to swing dance.

Celebrating the swingin’ 60s, this cup will only be available in 40oz and will be priced at $60.

70s Superstar

This Stanley Cup quencher is dedicated to the Superstar Barbie, and has a “hot pink and purple gradient with a pattern of gold, dainty stars that echo the sparkle and star-shaped stand of the doll,” the company said.

Ba This Barbie cup celebrates the disco era.

This tumbler is also only available in a 40oz size and is priced at $60.

80s Peaches ’N Cream

Now we’re moving onto the 80s with this Peaches n Cream tumbler inspired by the Barbie Doll of the dame name.

Barbie x Stanley It wouldn’t be the 80s without some tulle.

This cup is a peach color, and is decorated with pink and white blossoms that match the pattern of the doll’s outfit. A 40oz tumbler in this design will be priced at $60.

80s Western Ken

Of course, no one forgot about Ken. With the Western Ken doll, children were inspired to take on new adventures.

Barbie x Stanley Celebrating 80s Ken.

The quencher brings the doll to life with, “a midnight–black color and a print that mimics the contrast stitching and silver buckle showcased on the doll,” the company said. This one only comes in the larger 40oz size for $60.

80s Rockers

Inspired by the Barbie and the Rockers dolls, this quencher has, “bright, retro graphics that are ready to rock.” In a new wave style that is quintessentially Barbie,” the drinkware company said.

Barbie x Stanley This one is so reminiscent of the bright colors of the 80s.

This cup comes in a 40oz size and is priced at $60.

80s Dynamite

This cup celebrates the first Black Barbie Doll that was released in 1980. With rich colors, gold accents and disco lights, the quencher displays a vibrant red bodysuit and wrap skirt that the doll came out in, the drinkware company said.

Barbie x Stanley This cup celebrates the first Black Barbie Doll released in 1980.

This cup comes in a 40oz size and is priced at $60. This means that only the Barbie Icon cup will come in a smaller 30oz option.

How to get the Barbie Stanley Cups

These cups will be available to purchase from September 18, 2024 on Stanley’s website. In the meantime, you can sign up to be notified via email with any updates regarding the range, because if past Stanley releases are anything to go by, they will sell out fairly quickly.

Barbie X Stanley Cup are also holding a series of “Legend Pop-Ups”. These are immersive pop-up events that you can attend free of charge with no sign up required. These events will include activities, phot ops, some freebies, and of course, the chance to purchase the iconic cups. The locations are as follows:

New York City: 480 Broadway, August 16-18, 10am-7pm, local time.

480 Broadway, August 16-18, 10am-7pm, local time. London: Flippers Roller Boogie Palace, Ariel Way August 22, 2–8pm, August 23, 12–8pm, local time.

Flippers Roller Boogie Palace, Ariel Way August 22, 2–8pm, August 23, 12–8pm, local time. Houston: Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon, 11410 Hempstead Road, September 7, 12–7pm, local time.

Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon, 11410 Hempstead Road, September 7, 12–7pm, local time. Los Angelos: Beverly Laurel Motor Hotel, 8018 Beverly Boulevard, September 14-15, 2-6pm, local time.

Barbie’s motto has always been “You can be anything”, so make sure you’re one of the lucky people who gets their hands on these Stanley Cups.