How to get free Xbox Game Pass from Pizza Hut

Iconic fast food brand Pizza Hut has teamed up with Xbox to reward customers with a free Game Pass sub, but only if they order a specific item from the menu.

Pizza Hut have been switching up their brand this year to engage with its target market more than ever before.

In their latest campaign to draw potential customers in, they’ve teamed up with Xbox to give away a prize that will appeal to those eager to grab a freebie from Microsoft’s gaming platform.

The chain revealed they’re giving players a free one-month subscription to the PC Game Pass service if they purchase a pizza from the menu.

There’s a catch, however, as you’ll have to order one of the pizzas from Pizza Hut’s new Handcrafted range which was released back in July.

Pizza Hut To cash in on the deal you’ll have to order a Handcrafted pizza from the chain

The range features sourdough-style dough, hand-stretched in-house and topped with garlic sprinkles. Staff were trained widely to learn how to prepare the new pizzas, with 23,000 practice pizzas stretched in preparation for last month’s launch.

Unfortunately, this new deal is only available to UK residents, and won’t be hitting the US. Those who want to cash in on the free subscription will need to be 18 years or over, and redeemable one time per person, and only for new Xbox users.

The event will conclude at 23:59:59, September 15, 2024, so if you’re interested, make sure to grab your takeout before this deadline.

Once you’ve grabbed the code, make sure to claim your subscription before 31st December 2024.

Pizza Hut also grabbed people’s attention back in June, when a video went viral displaying their ever-popular buffet discontinued back in 2014, revealing it was finally back.