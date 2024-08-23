How to get free Whoppers from Burger King with Walmart+

Walmart+ is offering members a variety of exclusive Burger King deals that are available on the BK app and website.

On August 22, Walmart announced a “first-of-its-kind partnership” with Burger King. Their collaboration offers an “exclusive dining benefit” to customers and enhances “the value and convenience of the membership program.”

The deal includes 25% off every digital Burger King order made by customers who also have Walmart+. What’s more, starting in September, BK fans can also receive a free flame-grilled Whopper every three months.

Walmart’s website described the collaboration as an easy alternative to racing around busy stores and spending a lot of money. “This unique benefit is designed to save members time and money, catering to their fast-paced lifestyles where grocery shopping, meal planning, and cooking may not always be feasible.”

The corporation added that most Americans often opt for “quick service” restaurants. So, it believes teaming up with the food chain will serve as a “practical, cost-effective solution to accommodate dining preferences and busy schedules while enjoying the iconic taste of Burger King.”

How to get a free Burger King Whopper

Starting in September, at no extra cost to their Walmart+ membership, customers can get a free Whopper from BK by downloading and ordering from the Burger King app or the Burger King website (bk.com).

To make the benefit active, Walmart+ members will have to link their membership information to their Burger King Royal Perks account.

Once the two accounts are linked, customers ordering from the BK app or website can select their desired offer and add it to their cart during the meal-ordering process.

What does Burger King think of the partnership with Walmart?

“Burger King has long been known for offering Guests high-quality products for a great value – an approach that’s shared by our friends at Walmart, making this partnership a natural fit,” said Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America.

“We’re thrilled to join the Walmart+ program as its first-ever dining partner and look forward to providing members of Walmart+ even more savings on their flame-grilled favorites at Burger King,” Pat added.

While Burger King and Walmart’s partnership is just beginning, other unique brands have also teamed up this year to give foodies a unique experience.

This August, Coca-Cola collaborated with Oreo and created a Coca-Cola-flavored Oreo and an Oreo-flavored Coca-Cola.

And in April, Oreo also teamed up with Sour Patch Kids by creating a candy-flavored Oreo that went completely viral.