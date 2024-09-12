How to get free Shake Shack chicken sandwiches every Football Sunday

Shake Shack, heralded for its awesome burgers, sandwiches, and milkshakes, is giving football fans and foodies alike the opportunity to get free chicken sandwiches every Sunday for the next 14 weeks.

Need something to drown your sorrows after your team has lost on an NFL Sunday? Shake Shack has just the deal to cheer you up.

Every Sunday from now until December 15, the burger chain is offering free Chicken Shacks, its fried chicken sandwich that comes with lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a potato bun.

Article continues after ad

Get free Shake Shack chicken for 14 weeks

Shake Shack Get free chicken sandwiches for 14 weeks.

However, you still have to make a purchase to get in on the deal, which is the perfect excuse for fries and a milkshake, too. The sandwich is only free with a $10 minimum purchase. Yet, the deal might still even out your wallet, as Shake Shack says it comes with a maximum savings of $9.79.

Once you’ve added enough menu items to reach a $10 order at a kiosk in-store or via the app or website, simply use the promo code “CHICKENSUNDAY” to get the free bonus. The offer isn’t valid for drive-thru or third-party delivery app orders.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The NFL season kicked off on September 5 and runs through February 9, with Sundays packed to the brim with more games than you can watch.

The perfect excuse for a tailgate party

Growatt You can’t have football season without a tailgate party.

Shake Shack isn’t the only food chain cashing in on the season. With football comes tailgate parties, and you can’t have a tailgate party without enough fried chicken to feed an army.

Popeye’s has introduced their 25-piece Classic Signature Chicken Bundle which is meant to serve 10 at less than $10 a person and includes 10 biscuits and one of four available comfort food sides. You can also grab their Ghost Pepper Flavor or new Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings.

Article continues after ad

Wendy’s recently launched its Saucy Nuggs Party Pack, offering 45 to 50 chicken nuggets to fuel football fandoms all season long.

This time of year can be a bit slow with fast food releases as brands gear up for the holiday season releases, but with the football promotions going right up until December, this deal will carry you right through until Christmas menus drop, even if you’re not a huge NFL fan.

Article continues after ad

Speaking of saving money, 7-Eleven customers will be happy to know that they’ve just announced how they are going to make shopping at their stores more affordable than ever.