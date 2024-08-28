How to get free Blizzards to celebrate Dairy Queen’s Fall menu

Dairy Queen is giving out free Blizzards to celebrate the launch of their Fall menu, and here’s how you can get your hands on this cool deal to chase away the summer blues.

You may have surrendered the board shorts for another year, but Fall means a new Blizzard menu, and Dairy Queen launched theirs on August 26, 2024.

To celebrate, fans can grab a buy-one-get-one free deal from September 9 to September 22. Customers can buy one Blizzard and get another of “equal or lesser value,” per a press release.

Dairy Queen How to get free DQ Blizzards this Fall

How to get free Blizzards

This deal will only be available for the designated tow week period at participating stores nationwide, so be sure to check in with your local DQ before you get your hopes up.

On top of that, the deal will only be available for Dairy Queen app users, so all you need to do is register your email address, and a code for a free Blizzard will become available.

So there you have it, it really is as easy as that. Be sure to bring a loved one along for one of these hand-spun desserts, or just get two for yourself.

What is on the Dairy Queen Fall Blizzard menu?

Customers can expect to see six new Blizzard flavors launching, as well as the usual extensive and fully customisable menu.

Now, let’s get into these new flavors:

Caramel Java Chip Blizzard: Contains caramel, coffee, and espresso crunch chocolate pieces, all blended in with the classic vanilla soft serve.

Contains caramel, coffee, and espresso crunch chocolate pieces, all blended in with the classic vanilla soft serve. Reese’s Pieces Cookie Dough Blizzard: Made with Reese’s Pieces, chunks of chocolate-chip cookie dough, and peanut-butter topping blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream.

Made with Reese’s Pieces, chunks of chocolate-chip cookie dough, and peanut-butter topping blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream. French Silk Pie Blizzard: Choco chunks, pie pieces, and cocoa fudge blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream and garnished with whipped topping.

Choco chunks, pie pieces, and cocoa fudge blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream and garnished with whipped topping. Oreo Fudge Brownie Blizzard: OREO cookie pieces, brownies, and cocoa fudge blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream.

OREO cookie pieces, brownies, and cocoa fudge blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream. Salted Caramel Truffle Blizzard: Salted caramel truffles, toffee pieces, choco chunks, and cocoa fudge blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream.

Salted caramel truffles, toffee pieces, choco chunks, and cocoa fudge blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream. Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard: Cheesecake pieces and graham blended with vanilla soft serve then filled with a strawberry topping center.

Dairy Queen isn’t the only chain launching a new Fall menu, Starbucks pumpkin spice menu is back for 2024 with all-new drinks to keep you cozy.